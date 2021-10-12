The ‘beautiful’ milkman has a smile that could ‘warm the hardest of hearts.’

Following the death of a man called “Liverpool’s favorite milkman,” there has been an outpouring of love.

Tommy Callagher, who died at the age of 78, was well-known in the city for his long-running milk rounds and relentless charity efforts.

Many more people have come forward to share their thoughts and memories of Tommy after we reported on his death earlier today. Tommy was also widely known for his volunteer work at Broadgreen Hospital, notably on the hospital’s radio station.

“RIP Tommy,” Graham Swann said in response to our article today. When I was at Merseybus, I went on a charity bike ride with him. “A brilliant man who will be sorely missed.” “Aww, he was the DJ on Broadgreen hospital radio,” Gillian Howard said. “He usually came around the wards to collect requests from patients, he will be dearly missed.” Tommy ‘always had a chuckle and a joke,’ according to Paul Ryan, and ‘he had a smile that make even the coldest hearts feel wanted,’ according to Mark Whitehead. Tommy, who grew up in Walton but was born in Bootle, began volunteering when he was 11 years old and continued throughout his life.

He is thought to have raised up to £750,000 for charitable organisations, notably the British Heart Foundation, with whom he worked for 25 years.

Tommy was named Milkman Of The Year in 2003, and during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee year, he drew media notice by painting his milk float gold.

Tommy, who worked as a milkman for Express Dairies and was based at the Toxteth depot, died earlier this month, and his family paid tribute to him in a notice published in today’s The Washington Newsday.

“Thomas Wiliam Callagher (Tommy the Milkman) passed away quietly at home with his loving family, aged 78,” according to the notification.

“He was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather. “There’s a missing component in our happy little family, and it’ll never be the same.” Tommy’s devoted family, which included his wife Christine, daughter Annmarie, son-in-law Dave, and Tommy’s grandson and ‘best pal’ Ralphie, took part in the homage.

Tommy was also well-known at Broadgreen as a volunteer.