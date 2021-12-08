The ‘beautiful’ £48 festive pink party dress impressed River Island buyers.

A “gorgeous” pink garment discovered online had River Island customers swooning.

Thanks to its vast assortment of on-trend clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, the high street favorite has gathered an army of devotees.

River Island, like many other stores, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

Customers at John Lewis were ‘astonished’ by the ‘alternative Christmas tree.’

Now that the holiday season has here, many fashionistas are on the lookout for new additions to their wardrobes.

Many consumers are eager to get a great party attire because Christmas gatherings are on many people’s calendars.

Instagram

River Island created a stir among its 2.4 million Instagram followers after posting a shot of a pink satin shirt dress.

The dress is available in pink and black and costs £48. It has padded shoulders, long sleeves, and a button front closure in a small length and is made of a luxury satin fabric.

The outfit was featured in three different posts by the retailer. “Our Must Have dress is the only plus one you need this party season,” River Island wrote in one flatlay image.

The ensemble was a smash on the famous social networking platform, with thousands of likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Gorgeous,” commented one.

“Love,” Rayla remarked.

“Oh wow,” Rebecca exclaimed.

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

River Island’s pink satin shirt dress is available for purchase on its website.