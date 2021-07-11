The beautiful £17 million family home of Harry Kane and his wife Kate

Harry Kane and his wife Kate’s magnificent £17 million family home

Harry Kane has been one of the Euro 2020 campaign’s brightest stars.

He’s scored four goals in six games for England, and he’s led them to today’s final versus Italy.

Kane may be found lazing with his family at his lavish home when he is not on the pitch.

According to the Mirror, the sumptuous seven-bed mansion, which features a state-of-the-art gym and a big man-cave, rents for £15,000 per week.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2021, Kane has a net worth of £33 million, up £9 million from the previous year.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the renowned athlete has been able to furnish his lovely home with high-end furniture and whatever his family desires.

In September 2018, Kane and his 27-year-old wife Katie relocated to London with their three children — Ivy, four, Vivienne Jane, two, and Louis, six months — as well as their two dogs, Brady and Wilson.

The life of luxury is surely one to relish for Harry, who has worked so hard to reach the top of the professional football tree.

However, it appears that when he has free time, the famous striker is just as content playing on his Playstation as he is flying around in expensive cars.

In one cute photo, Kane is seen watching Peppa Pig on the big screen with his daughter Ivy snuggling on his lap.

On the room’s wall hangs a large picture of Heath Ledger as The Joker in Batman: Dark Knight, with the words “Why so serious?” printed on the front.

Kane also has the computer game Fortnite installed on his desktop, which he undoubtedly plays to relax when he’s not playing professional football.

One of Kane’s property’s most noticeable selling features is the stylish looking gym, which is great for Kane and his fitness teacher wife.

Kane’s most valued football shirts are on display on the glass-fronted room’s walls.

Katie is a regular on social media, posting photos and videos of herself doing out.