The ‘beautiful’ £10 gingham shirt from George at Asda is at the top of buyers’ ‘wish lists.’

After seeing them online, George at Asda consumers were keen to get their hands on the store’s “gorgeous” summer gingham blouses.

Many people will be planning appropriate attire for warmer days as the much-anticipated return of summer weather approaches.

Supermarkets that are inexpensive In recent months, Asda’s in-house brand George has made headlines with its fashion offerings, amassing 662K Instagram followers.

Customers are calling Primark’s ‘crazy’ new summer outfits ‘checkerboard dreams.’

Two of the retailer’s summer gingham blouses were included in an Instagram Reel. One of the tops is a fitted blue and lilac choice that costs £14, while the other is a blue tie-strap top with a smock fit that costs £10.

George at Asda captioned the photo, “Summer, we see you Which top is your favorite?” [blue heart emoji]or [purple heart emoji]are two different types of heart emoji. NOW is the time to shop online and in-store.”

Instagram

The video has received over 26K views and nearly 300 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Oh, I simply love these gingham tops,” one woman exclaimed. “How lovely!”

“The first top is incredibly pretty,” Sandra said.

“The blue gingham one would suit you,” Michelle added, tagging a friend.

“I want that top!” Chloe exclaimed. *Hoping the British weather improves enough for me to wear it outside,” says the first item on my wish list.

“I guess I’ll head to Asda,” Phoebe added.