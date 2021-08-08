The Beatles-themed tasting night at Olive & Grape Bistro has been announced.

This September, Olive and Grape Bistro will hold a Beatles-themed tasting evening.

In early July, the restaurant began conducting Tasting Tuesday events, which were well-received by patrons.

Italian Islands, an Italian-themed tasting event, was just announced by Olive & Grape, and tickets were quickly sold out.

Due to the popularity of the impending event, the restaurant decided to host another themed evening.

Everything about the evening will be in reference to the renowned band, with the event being dubbed the Magical Mystery Tour.

The tasting evening will include eight distinct meals, as well as a drink named Ticket To Ride, which will be served upon arrival.

“Our visitors will go on a culinary trip while being transported back to the 1960s,” Olive and Grape Bistro told The Washington Newsday. Expect meals such as Octopus’ Garden, a fish entrée, and Lucy’s Diamonds, a palette cleanser.

“We’re really looking forward to this one. Because it has been so well received thus far, we may set a new date for it, which will be disclosed on our social media platforms.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 7th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available online, and a wine pairing can be added to the tasting event as an option.

Mossley Hill’s Olive & Grape Bistro is located at 104-106 Rose Lane. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.