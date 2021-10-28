The Beatles should serve as a portal to modern-day Liverpool.

When tourists disembark from a cruise ship moored in Liverpool, they are likely to pass by The Beatles’ imposing statue.

The four cast iron statues look to be welcoming people into the city, as if they are keepers.

In many ways, it serves as a low-level entry point into Liverpool, beyond the city’s famous waterfront.

The waterfront in Liverpool is due to get a multi-million pound makeover.

The Beatles’ colossal presence speaks a lot about the city. However, it does not contain all of the information.

The news at yesterday’s budget that Liverpool might become home to a new £2 million “immersive” Beatles attraction on the Pierhead raises questions about the type of city to which this ‘gateway’ leads.

Is it one that is governed by the past or by the possibilities of the future?

From the sensory overload of Mathew Street to tour buses circling the green suburbs of Menlove Avenue, it’s difficult to ignore Beatles iconography as you walk around the city.

Its presence, however, is critical.

Following the city’s transformation into a cultural destination as a result of the demise of industry, The Beatles’ appeal cannot be underestimated in terms of keeping the city’s hospitality and tourism sectors afloat.

Liverpool would be a very different place if it didn’t have so many Beatles attractions.

It’s safe to assume that a new £2 million Beatles attraction would be just as popular as the others, attracting throngs of people every weekend and providing a welcome boost to the visitor economy.

But what would it imply for those who live in the year-round shadow of the famous Beatles statue?

Does the rebranding of a well-known rags-to-riches story reveal something new about the city they now reside in? Is it going to help support the cultural scene, which is an economic and social lifeline for so many people? The number of Liverpool’s grassroots music venues has been declining since 2010.

The Kazimier, Mello Mello, The Zanzibar, Korova, Sound, Constellations, and Studio 2 were all vital venues that regretfully closed their doors.

Rents in the city center are rising, putting arts studios at risk.

For the better part of nine months, all museums and galleries in the city region were compelled to close.

