The Beatles Return to Disney+: Release Date, Time, Plot, and Early Reviews

“The Beatles: Get Back,” a three-part Disney+ series, will premiere soon.

Tomorrow will see the premiere of Peter Jackson’s Disney+ original docuseries.

The documentary will illustrate the relationship between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, and will be made entirely from never-before-seen, restored video.

The docuseries is made up of approximately 60 hours of never-before-seen footage taken over 21 days in 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and more than 150 hours of never-before-heard audio, the majority of which has been locked up in a vault for more than half a century.

Peter Jackson is the only person who have had access to this Beatles footage in 50 years, and it has now been repaired.

The docuseries includes The Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the famous rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions from the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be, for the first time in their entirety.

“What emerges is an extremely intimate portrayal of The Beatles, illustrating how, even with their backs to the wall, they could rely on their camaraderie, good humour, and creative genius,” Disney stated.

“As plans fall apart and relationships are tested, some of the world’s greatest famous songs are written and performed.”

When and where will The Beatles: Get Back be released?

The Beatles: Get Back will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27, 2021.

At 12 a.m., each episode will be available.

What are the first impressions of The Beatles: Get Back?

The Beatles: Get Back has received excellent early reviews.

“Joyful, tiresome, ecstatic, and fantastic, “The Beatles: Get Back” feels like a documentary made yesterday rather than 52 years ago,” wrote John Anderson in the Wall Street Journal.

“Get Back eschews many conventional documentary underpinnings—talking head interviews, historical pullbacks, keeping old film looking grainy, etc.—because its objective is not to bring attention to the divide between then and now, but to obliterate it,” according to The Ringer.