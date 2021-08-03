The Beatles’ farewell gig at The Cavern Club has power outages and surprise peeks.

The Beatles’ final performance at The Cavern Club took place 58 years ago today.

The band initially performed at the Mathew Street club in 1957, and by the time they performed their farewell show there, they had become a worldwide sensation.

The Beatles – then known as The Quarrymen – began their career as a jazz band in The Cavern before rebranding themselves as The Beatles in February 1961.

The Mathew Street Festival’s dramatic rise and fall

The Cavern is famous for being the venue where Brian Epstein first saw the band perform, after hearing about them at his family’s record store and in the pages of Mersey Beat magazine. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Beatles went on to dominate the music scene all over the world, but not before making one final visit to The Cavern Club.

On August 3, 1963, John, Paul, George, and Ringo played the Cavern stage for the final time in front of 500 screaming fans.

The event, which was improvised due to a scheduling conflict, was unexpected because many believed The Beatles had outgrown the modest club – they had just had a number one album in the UK a few months previously.

The Beatles, on the other hand, performed in The Cavern just a month after recording “She Loves You.”

The event was the band’s 292nd at The Cavern, with tickets going on sale to Cavern Club members only at 1.30pm on July 21 – and selling out in less than 30 minutes.

According to The Beatles Story, the admission charge was little under ten shillings, which meant that the club lost money that night after paying the employees and bands.

Paddy Delaney, a former doorman at the club, remarked in Spencer Leigh’s book “The Cavern,” “The crowds outside were going insane.” John Lennon’s mohair jacket had lost a sleeve by the time he passed through the cordon of girls.

“I grabbed it to prevent a female from escaping with a keepsake. John sewed it back together. They may have changed their manner in other places, but not here.” “The summary comes to an end.”