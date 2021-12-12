The Beatles’ childhood houses and what they’re worth now.

With the probable exception of John Lennon, the Beatles came from humble roots in Liverpool and lived in modest homes.

Today, however, the situation is drastically different. Liverpool now boasts the fastest-rising housing values of any UK city, and that’s before you include the fact that these particular homes are linked to four of the world’s most renowned individuals.

Because of their “star value” and historical significance, several of these houses are unquestionably worth significantly more than the area average price.

As a result, any property associated with The Beatles’ childhoods receives worldwide attention anytime it comes on the market.

While some of the original residences have been demolished or repurposed, many others remain, providing house hunters with the opportunity to live in a piece of history – or simply make a smart investment, as the value of these properties can only rise.

The National Trust has purchased Lennon and McCartney’s childhood homes in Woolton and Allerton, respectively, and converted them into tourist attractions, attracting admirers from all over the world who want to see where their heroes began off.

The residence of Paul McCartney

Between 1947 through the mid-1950s, Paul McCartney lived at 72 Western Avenue in Speke, his childhood home.

At an auction staged at the Cavern Club in 2015, it sold in six minutes to a local mystery buyer for £150,000.

Macca’s boyhood home sold for more than twice the average price for a home on the same street at the time.

The property’s buyer, who did not want to be identified, expressed his satisfaction at having won the transaction.

Countrywide Property auctioneer Andrew Brown began the auction by addressing the audience: "You're bidding on a piece of Liverpool's national heritage tonight. Sir Paul McCartney's home is a landmark in this city."