The Beatles’ childhood home George Harrison grew up to be auctioned off.

The three-bedroom terraced house where George Harrison grew up in Speke is scheduled to go up for auction.

When George was six years old, he moved into the terraced house and stayed there until the 1960s.

George met Paul and John while staying at the house, and the three had some of their earliest rehearsals there.

Take a peek at the proposed statue of the ‘fifth Beatle’ first. Brian Epstein is a well-known sports agent. The three-bedroom family home still has some of the historical elements from when the Harrisons lived there, such as the bath, sink, original doors, wardrobe hanging rails, and outbuildings with original doors and decor.

“It’s a true honor to have a chance to auction a property that played such a significant role in the Beatles’ early career,” said Paul Fairweather, Auctioneer of Omega Auctions.

“This is where George learnt to play the guitar, and the images of the group getting together in the early 1960s are incredible to see.”

“At £160k, we think it’s a bargain, especially with the upcoming release of the ‘Get Back’ film and the possibility of applying for a blue plaque at the home.” “We’re excited to see how it turns out.” “The city has become apathetic toward The Beatles’ history,” said Jonathan Brown, a cultural and tourist specialist. The residences where George, Paul, John, and Ringo grew up are important landmarks that should be preserved.

“Let us remember that The Beatles altered people’s lives and the world.”

The auction is scheduled for later this month, and the home is likely to fetch roughly £160,000.