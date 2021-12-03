The Beast’s arrogant expression is removed by the Chase player.

On Friday’s episode of The Chase, a player managed to wipe a smug grin off Chaser Mark Labbett’s face.

In tonight’s episode, players Vicky, Sammy, Romer, and Simon faced off against the chaser in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

By the time he faced second player Romer, the Beast was feeling confident in himself, boasting about just getting one question wrong.

After the ‘easiest question ever,’ the Chase player enrages viewers.

“I’ve only gotten one wrong so far, and the youngest player is back in the hutch – happy me,” Mark boasted.

But his arrogance wouldn’t last long because he still had to face Sammy.

The 40-year-old escape room manager did well in the cash builder round, accurately answering seven out of ten questions.

But, for some reason, she didn’t feel particularly secure, so she settled for a £7,000 midway offer.

She managed to remove the chaser’s smug expression off his face by properly answering a King Lear question while he answered wrong.

Fans reacted positively to it on Twitter.

“Sammy wasn’t taking any prisoners at the time,” Lois explained.

Daniel stated, ” “AND HE MISSED A QUESTION! #TheChase” “Hopefully Sammy smashes that smug grin off the beast’s face,” another user commented. Sammy won the round and realized afterward that she had a good chance of winning the greater offer of £44,000.

She returned to the bench, still smiling, to rejoin her teammates.

Vicky, a caretaker for her daughter from the Valleys in South Wales, was the last to take the stage.

She also beat the chaser, as she competed for an £8,000 middle offer and defeated him at the final hurdle, returning to the team.

As a result, three players were left in the final, competing for a £20,000 reward.

They featured a decent builder round, which required the chaser to properly answer 15 questions in two minutes to defeat the team.

He beat them with 42 seconds left, ensuring that the team went home empty-handed.