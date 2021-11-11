The Beast of Bourbon: A Chance to Buy Rare, Top-Shelf Bourbon in Ohio’s “Bottle Lottery”

Patrons can enter a sweepstakes to earn a chance to buy a $2,500 bottle of rare bourbon, as well as four other pricey bottles of liquor, from the Ohio Liquor Control.

The Ohio Bottle Lottery announced on Wednesday that, in collaboration with Ohio Liquor Control, they will hold an online drawing for the chance to purchase bottles of the rare bourbon, which include:

($2,499.98 + VAT) OFC Bourbon 1993

Very Rare Double Eagle ($2,000 plus tax)

Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($1,000 plus tax) is a 25-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon from Michter’s Distillery

Kentucky King ($249.98 plus tax)

Birthday Old Forester ($149.98 plus tax)

The following information must be submitted by November 15th:

Ohio Identification Card Number – Ohio Driver’s License Number

Street AddressFirst NameLast Name

Year of Birth

If you win, your preferred OHLQ store location for purchasing the product

To enter the drawing, you must be at least 21 years old.

Ohio Liquor Control has been contacted by the Washington Newsday for more information.