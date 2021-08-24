The Beast is a monster. After making an arrogant claim, Mark Labbett crushes a Chase player.

The Beast is a monster. After making a bold prediction, Mark Labbett was eager to kill a celebrity DJ on the Chase tonight.

On Tuesday, Christian O’Connell, a DJ, appeared on the celebrity edition of the ITV quiz show, saying he wanted to prove his radio partner Richard and his children incorrect because they didn’t believe in him.

He stated to host Bradley Walsh that “no one is behind me” and that his general knowledge was “poor” unless it was related to music or film.

Christian was able to amass £5,000 in his cash builder and informed Bradley that he wanted to battle The Beast in order to claim the title of “Beasting the Beast.”

Christian chose to play for the £5,000 he had won when The Beast appeared on the hot seat.

Christian got off to a strong start in the head-to-head, and he was five steps ahead of The Beast at one point.

At that point, he became confident, but Mark told him that others had been knocked out in the same position.

And Christian’s game began to unravel as he began to answer questions incorrectly while Mark answered them correctly.

Christian was knocked out after answering a question on Trumpton incorrectly, and The Beast just had one thing to say to him.

“Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, and you’re out of here,” he declared.

After Christian’s pompous performance, viewers were relieved to see him leave.

“The dude is too arrogant for my liking,” Jenny said.

“He was too cocky sure,” Dave Birchall observed.

“Haha, he was far too cocky,” Victoria replied.