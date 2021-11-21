The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has been slammed by viewers, who fear a major upset.

Fans were startled by tonight’s bottom two on Strictly Come Dancing, prompting backlash.

On the most recent season of the popular dancing competition, the celebrities performed routines to legendary musical numbers.

The results of the public poll to determine who would be eliminated from the competition were revealed on Sunday’s program, and viewers were shocked to learn that Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu had made it to the dance-off.

On yesterday’s show, Rhys and Nancy were chastised for being ahead of the beat in his exuberant jive to Footloose.

However, in last week’s broadcast, the CBBC presenter scored a perfect score for his Charleston, and many were anxious that Rhys would be unfairly penalized.

In the bottom two, Rhys was joined by Tom Fletcher from McFly, and viewers on Twitter blasted the public vote.

“If the judges knock Rhys off, I’m going to call Ofcom,” Alice stated.

Oscar continued, ” “Who’s going to vote for Dan?! He isn’t even close to Rhys and Tom.” Bab stated, “How is it possible for Rhys to compete in the dance-off? Travesty.” Kendal had this to say: “Rhys doesn’t deserve to be in the bottom two again again; he’s a fantastic dancer and a joy to watch. I’m not sure what else people expect from him…” Bethany wrote on Twitter: “Sorry, but how is Rhys doing in the dance competition? Fuming.” Gillian explained: “Rhys’ jive was a little stompy, but he doesn’t belong in the bottom two! A calamity” This week’s upset was avoided as three of the judges chose to save Rhys, which meant Tom was the one to leave this week’s program.