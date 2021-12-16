The BBC’s Christmas Day weather forecast predicts brutally chilly temperatures.

As part of their extended forecast, BBC Weather forecasted a bitterly cold Christmas Day.

But it’s not all doom and gloom.

The weather in the UK is forecast to be bright with a light breeze on Saturday, December 25.

The chances of a White Christmas in Liverpool, as well as the next time we’ll see snow, according to the bookies.

However, temperatures will only reach 3 degrees Celsius before dropping to a freezing 1 degree Celsius by 7 p.m.

Sunny intervals will be present in Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., ideal for those looking for a brisk walk after their Christmas supper.

The long-range weather forecast from the Met Office, which runs from Tuesday, December 21 to Thursday, December 30, says: “The beginning of this period appears to be settled and mostly dry, with a lot of cloud.

“In clearer places, isolated mist and fog patches are forming.

“In general, cloud quantities will decrease over time, increasing the possibility of nocturnal fog and frost, which may take several days to clear in some locations.

“There is a growing likelihood of more unsettled and windier weather hitting the UK towards the middle of the period, with rain and possibly snow possible in certain areas.

“Temperatures will be near or below normal in most places, maybe cold in the south, chilly where fog persists, and moderate in the north and northwest.”

Is there going to be a white Christmas?

Aberdeen has the highest likelihood of experiencing snow this Christmas, according to historical data from the Met Office’s Weather Observation Stations, with an 11/14 possibility.

While London has the lowest possibility of a white Christmas, with a 1/20 chance of it not snowing this year.

Unfortunately for snow fans, BetVictor’s chances predict that no big city will see a white Christmas.

Liverpool’s odds are currently set at 7/1, while the chances of a snow-free December 25 are set at 1/14.