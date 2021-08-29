The BBC’s Antique Roadshow has come under fire from fans who have seen the same thing.

Outraged viewers were quick to point out that the same thing happened on Sunday’s episode of Antiques Roadshow.

Fiona Bruce hosted a new episode of the renowned BBC show, in which a group of people had their belongings appraised by a panel of specialists.

Rare collectibles such as an 18th century clock and a gold pocket watch from one of London’s greatest watchmakers were featured in the most recent episode of the show.

One woman was taken aback when she discovered that a brooch clip she wore on her wedding day had a 75-carat aquamarine gemstone valued at £20,000 by jewellery expert John Benjamin.

However, astute Twitter users quickly noticed that today’s broadcast was actually a replay.

“Have seen this one,” one person commented.

“Hold on?” said another. Is this anything I’ve seen before? Isn’t this a rehash?”

“Dear BBC, why is everything on repeat, while the license charge goes up?” a third tweeted. Don’t bother putting anything on if you can’t put original material on (either that or purchase in other stuff, well hang on… You already do…)”

“Am I having déjà vu or is this a repeat?” asked a fourth.

“Repeat klaxon #AntiquesRoadshow,” said a fifth.