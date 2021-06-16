The BBC officials in charge of the Diana Panorama interview were “motivated by blind ambition.”

According to former BBC governor Sir Richard Eyre, the BBC journalists and executives responsible for Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales were driven by “contagious, reckless ambition.”

Their punishment will be “public embarrassment,” according to the director, who was on the corporation’s board of directors at the time of the 1995 interview.

Since Lord Dyson’s blistering report in May, which criticized Bashir’s methods for obtaining his exclusive interview with the princess, former director-general Lord Tony Hall, who was managing director of news and current affairs at the time of the interview, has come under assault.

Lord Hall’s internal probe into the situation was condemned as “woefully ineffective” in the Dyson report.

The former director-general told MPs on Monday that he was “truly sorry” for the “pain” the interview had caused the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, while Lord John Birt, who was director-general at the time, characterized Bashir as a “serial liar on an industrial scale.”

“My explanation of the whole catastrophe was that the people involved were consumed by contagious ambition, mindless ambition,” Sir Richard told Sky News.

“John Birt was the third director-general to join the BBC; the two before him had been ousted by chairman Marmaduke Hussey. He came in with a particular plan to put the news front and center. He regarded the BBC’s news collecting and reporting practices at the time were arrogant and inward-looking.

“As a result, he was encouraging the news department to take the initiative.

“Panorama, like many BBC shows, was quite self-contained and is probably still semi-autonomous.

“So there was this huge scoop that was given to this group. I don’t think anyone was very interested in how Bashir had gained access to Princess Diana, except perhaps the Panorama crew, but certainly not John Birt and Tony Hall.

“The whole affair was done in complete secrecy. Everybody outside that inner circle was astonished that Bashir, this totally unknown reporter, had got the interview.”

He said he did not believe it was true that Bashir forced. (This is a short article)