The BBC is hopeful about the August warmth, which may stretch into September.

August’s weather has been a far cry from the sunny, warm temps of July.

Parts of the United Kingdom have been hit with a month’s worth of rain in just the first ten days of the month.

In comparison to last week, the weather is likely to be “more settled” during the next three days, according to the Met Office.

Clearer and brighter spells are expected across much of England and Wales, with temperatures in the low 20s.

The BBC, on the other hand, is more hopeful than the Met Office, which has indicated that no heatwave is expected in the UK.

The BBC predicts a warm end to the summer, with the possibility of a heatwave in the final week of August.

Here’s what the weather will be like for the rest of August.

The dates are Monday, August 16th through Sunday, August 22nd.

According to BirminghamLive, the low pressure will become “less significant” in the second half of the month and the final few weeks of meteorological summer.

High pressure is predicted to develop in from the southwest, bringing cold breezes and rain to the eastern half of the country in the first half of the week.

However, things appear to be changing in the second half of the week.

“High pressure is likely to become more influential and migrate overhead, bringing some increasingly dry, sunny, and warmer days,” according to the BBC forecast.

“Temperatures will progressively rise above average in most areas, and as we reach late August, we can expect more summer-like weather in most places.

“The arrival of the peak is still a little unknown, and our computer models have recently disagreed on the exact day. However, there are some promising signs that high pressure will come in the second part of the week, with milder, wetter weather in the first.

“There’s a 30 percent risk that high pressure may arrive earlier than expected, possibly as early as the start of the workweek. This would imply that the weather would be dry, sunny, and mild throughout.” “The summary comes to an end.”