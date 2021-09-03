The BBC has stated that Strictly Come Dancing will premiere in 2021.

The BBC has finally confirmed the start date for Strictly Come Dancing, and fans won’t have to wait long.

The BBC announced the revelation on Friday by tweeting a video of McFly star Tom Fletcher, who will be participating on the dance floor this year, holding up a paddle with the number 15 on it.

“The countdown has begun!” said the accompanying message. Only 15 days before @TomFletcher and our Strictly Come Dancing stars take to the stage.”

Comedian Robert Webb, Loose Women panelist Judi Love, and Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty will all be working on their dancing skills in the upcoming series.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye, EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, and actor Greg Wise are among those who will compete.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who now stars in EastEnders, will be the show’s first deaf participant.

In another first for Strictly, former Bake Off champion John Whaite will take to the dance floor as one half of an all-male duo.

Anton Du Beke will replace his dancing shoes with a full-time post on the judging panel in the upcoming series.

The 55-year-old professional dancer, who served as a judge for two weeks during the 2020 series, will be joined on the panel by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas.

He will succeed Bruno Tonioli, who is still unable to participate owing to travel uncertainty caused by the pandemic, as he lives in the United States and is also a judge on the American series Dancing With The Stars.

Four new professional dancers will join the line-up: Kai Widdrington from the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, Nikita Kuzmin from Let’s Dance Germany, Cameron Lombard, the reigning South African Latin champion, and Jowita Przystal, the winner of The Greatest Dancer.

The new season will not be making its yearly journey to Blackpool for the traditional episode, as originally promised. “The summary has come to an end.”