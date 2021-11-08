The BBC has issued an update, stating that the licence cost will be frozen for up to two years.

According to sources, the BBC licence fee would be frozen for up to two years.

The licensing cost might be set at £159 under suggestions being discussed by ministers.

The BBC and the government are supposed to be discussing the price between 2022 and 2027, with the goal of easing the cost of living problem.

According to the Telegraph, a decision will be made later this month.

The broadcaster’s license fee model has recently come under assault, with complaints over equal pay, diversity, and competition from streaming services like Netflix, as well as the elimination of free TV licenses for all over-75s.

Tim Davie, the BBC’s new director-general, said last year that the licence fee model was the best method to fund the corporation.

“I haven’t seen a strategy that beats the present one at the moment, a uniformly financed licence charge,” he said at an Ofcom conference.

“The great majority of households believe it provides excellent value.” That is where the BBC should concentrate its efforts. We’ll concentrate on that under my guidance.” The government announced earlier this year that it would not proceed with plans to decriminalize non-payment of the license fee, but that it would keep the topic under “active study.”

Switching to a civil enforcement system, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden argued, risks being perceived as a “invitation” to escape the tax, and might ultimately reward individuals who refuse to pay.

However, he expressed worry that a criminal penalty would be “disproportionate and unfair” in the current public service broadcasting environment.