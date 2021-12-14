The BBC defends its association with men who tortured a father to death.

The BBC has defended its collaboration with two guys who went on to commit an infamous gangland murder.

At a home in rural Cheshire, Christopher Guest More Jr and James Raven tortured cannabis dealer Brian Waters to death.

Raven was convicted of murder a year after the incident at Burnt House Farm in 2004.

More Jr escaped the United Kingdom via Liverpool John Lennon Airport and remained untraced until June 2019, when he was apprehended in Malta.

Prior to the murder of Mr Waters at a farm near Tabley, More Jr and Raven, a convicted criminal, both worked for the BBC as researchers.

Both guys were involved in the BBC documentary Funny Money/Licence to Print, which exposes a global counterfeiting ring. More Jr was on the run for murder when the film was released in 2005.

The BBC paid the two men £51,864.07 for their work on the film, according to The Daily Mail, and More Jr was paid £42,000 for his work on other projects in 2002 and 2003.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday, the BBC declined to comment on these specific assertions.

The documentary, first aired in June 2005, aided in the prosecution of a Manchester-based crime group who manufactured counterfeit cash in a backstreet print shop.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court in June 2005, Judge Bernard Lever condemned the gang.

When Judge Lever sentenced the group, he mentioned the BBC’s actions, saying: “The BBC must guarantee that undercover operators are well vetted, and it must comprehend the difficulties of police officers involved in the other case.

“However, senior BBC executives and employed journalists behaved in good faith, and two people sentenced today were sentenced based on BBC evidence.”

“Neither James Raven nor Christopher Guest-More were working for the BBC at the time of these charges,” a BBC representative told The Washington Newsday.

“In the past, a BBC undercover investigation exposed severe crime and led directly to the prosecution and sentence of members of an international counterfeiting ring more than fifteen years ago.”

