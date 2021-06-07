The Batley and Spen by-election will feature sixteen candidates.

The Batley and Spen by-election will feature 16 candidates, although the race is expected to be a pure two-way fight between Labour and the Conservatives.

After rugby league international Ross Peltier had his candidacy annulled by the Green Party after it was revealed he wrote a series of “very nasty” homophobic tweets as a teenager, the full list of those nominated to run on July 1 was released on Monday.

Mr Peltier, a Doncaster Dons prop forward and Jamaica international, apologised for the “awful” language used in the tweets and stated that he is “in no way” homophobic.

Following the party’s setback in Hartlepool last month, Labour is counting on Kim Leadbeater to keep the seat. This is considered as a major test of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Ms Leadbeater is the sister of Jo Cox, the Batley and Spen MP who was assassinated in the district in 2016.

Ms Leadbeater’s supporters pointed out that she is the only candidate in the constituency who has stated an address.

The Conservatives are banking on Leeds councillor Ryan Stephenson.

Former MP and seasoned campaigner George Galloway is running for the Workers Party, while Tom Gordon has been chosen by the Lib Dems.

Local engineer Corey Robinson will represent the Yorkshire Party, which finished third in the recent West Yorkshire mayoral race.

Both Reform UK and independent candidate Paul Halloran, who finished third in the constituency in 2019 with over 6,000 votes, have decided not to run in the by-election.

The Green Party had previously stated that Mr Peltier should not be the party’s candidate in the upcoming by-election because he “does not feel it is right.”

According to a spokeswoman, the party will not run another candidate.

“In no way am I homophobic,” Mr Peltier stated in a message posted on Twitter over the weekend.

“I apologize if any of my previous tweets have caused anyone any pain or distress. However, since those tweets, I’ve grown as a person. (This is a brief piece.)