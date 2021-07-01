The barracks in Napier ‘could be used to detain asylum seekers for a longer period of time.’

According to MPs and peers, the government may contemplate utilizing military barracks to keep asylum seekers for “another couple of years.”

After it was first expected that the measure would be short and last for around a year during the coronavirus epidemic, lawyers informed a parliamentary inquiry that Napier Barracks in Kent may be used for refugee shelter beyond September.

After launching an inquiry into the Home Office’s use of such camps amid complaints about living conditions, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Immigration Detention heard testimony on Thursday from legal and medical professionals who have worked with detainees staying at the barracks.

“We have heard that the Government plan to extend usage of the barracks beyond September, which is something we are extremely concerned about, that they are continuing to use it for another couple of years,” Sue Willman, a solicitor at Deighton Pierce Glynn Law, told the legislators.

She encouraged them to seek “additional clarification” on the matter, amid reports that portable cabins from an immigration detention center may be placed to the site as part of future preparations.

During a big epidemic earlier this year, about 200 people at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, caught Covid-19.

The Home Office declared the outbreak to be over in April, insisting that asylum seekers were being housed in “secure, adequate, and Covid-compliant settings.”

Senior health experts stated last month that it’s still “impossible to see” the site being designated Covid-safe.

It happened after six asylum seekers who had been kept there before won a legal battle against the government after a High Court judge found that their living conditions were insufficient.

In the aftermath of the verdict, the Home Office faced increased requests to close the site, but instead claimed that “substantial changes” had been made.

However, the investigation heard that the nature of those enhancements is still unknown.

