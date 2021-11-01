The bark of a police dog catches a fleeing burglary suspect.

When a burglary suspect raced away from police in Liverpool, he made the wrong decision.

As he rushed away, the man collided with police dog Mizz, a canine crimefighter with a “notorious bark.”

And just seeing and hearing Mizz was enough to put the would-be fugitive on the spot, allowing cops to apprehend him.

Following a reported attempt to breach into a community centre early this morning, the Merseyside Police Dogs Twitter account triumphantly hailed the successful operation (November 1).

“Following a report of an attempted burglary at a community center, authorities have spotted a male sprinting away,” the account posted.

“Unfortunately for him, he was heading straight for PD MIZZ, whose infamous bark had halted him in his tracks. One person has been taken into custody. #wrongdirection.” Mizz’s hide and seek skills, in addition to his bark, are highly regarded by his human colleagues.

The police dogs team tweeted in August that he had assisted in the arrest of two individuals who were reportedly breaking into cars.

When authorities arrived, the men hid, but Mizz was able to find them, one hidden in heavy bushes and the other hiding beneath a car.

Mizz’s antics, as well as those of Merseyside’s other police dogs, may be followed on Twitter at @MerPolDogs.