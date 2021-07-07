‘The bar was locked down and people were allowed to drink while not seated at tables.’

After being suspected of many violations of lockdown restrictions, a city center venue’s license could be revoked.

The old Wild Cat, Volume Lounge on Seel Street, is a cocktail and Shisha bar located on Seel Street in the famed Ropewalks nightclub.

After complaints were expressed, the bar’s proprietors, Wild Cat Bar Ltd, will be taken before Liverpool Council’s Licensing Committee next week for a review.

The application for a review of the venue’s license was made after ‘multiple breaches of covid limitations’ were observed, according to city council documents.

The violations are reported to have occurred between December 3rd, 2020, and May 26th, 2021, and include shisha smoking, persons drinking while not seated at tables, the bar remaining open during lockdown, and a violation of a license condition.

The proprietors of the pub will have the opportunity to submit their case during the meeting on Tuesday, where the committee will have a wide variety of powers.

This can include changing the license terms, removing a premises supervisor, suspending a license for up to three months, or revoking a license entirely in extreme situations.

A restaurant in Liverpool’s city centre lost its license in May after the proprietor was discovered to have violated lockdown regulations at his establishment, just months after receiving a covid fine for a separate violation elsewhere.

A tavern on East Prescot Road had kept its license to sell alcohol just under two weeks ago, despite a lockdown drinking session that devolved into a brawl in which the management stamped on a cab driver’s head.

The manager was fired right away, and the pub’s proprietors were able to keep their license.

The ECHO attempted to contact the bar for comment but was unable.