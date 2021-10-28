The bar in Liverpool is taking “additional precautions” to guarantee that everyone feels protected.

A Liverpool bar is taking a variety of “additional precautions” to “guarantee everyone feels safe” when out on the town.

After allegations of spiking in clubs across the city, Crazy Pedro’s on Parr Street, which opened in 2017, issued a “public service announcement” this week.

Over the last two weeks, a number of allegations have arisen from women who feel they were laced with injections.

In Liverpool’s city center, a new rooftop tiki bar has opened.

People were encouraged to boycott places after a series of social media posts suggesting women were spiked at clubs went viral.

Crazy Pedro’s has now sent out an email to clubgoers, stating that it will be implementing new procedures such as drink testing kits and further staff training to guarantee that everyone can “continue to have fun, safely.”

“Public Service Announcement,” Crazy Pedro’s said on its official Instagram page. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY.

“Many individuals may be aware of the concerns in the UK involving people’s safety and spiking in events.

“In addition to our current safety protocols, we’re implementing additional measures to ensure everyone feels safe in a Crazy Pedro’s venue, including:- drinks testing kits will be made available to all- additional training for all venue staff and security staff- posters and information about what we can do“

This is a continuous process; please cooperate with us so that everyone can get it right and we can all continue to have fun in a safe manner.

“If you have any difficulties, please contact any member of staff/management or email [email protected], and we will do everything we can to resolve them and ensure that our venues remain safe.” “Team Ped’s x” is a phrase that means “Team Ped’s x

Fans of the bar have praised the change as “wonderful,” with one commenting that it is “comforting.”

“It’s comforting to know that places like yours are taking extra precautions to keep people safe, but it’s also unfortunate that this needs to happen in the first place because to jerks,” they stated.

“Trust Peds to take the lead on security during this time – big love,” commented another.

“Great job,” commented a third, and “Love to see it,” stated a fourth.

Pedro’s craziness. “The summary has come to an end.”