The Bank of England’s decision is being closely scrutinized in the wake of warnings about the “beast of inflation.”

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday, despite intensifying pressure to demonstrate that it can control rising inflation.

The Bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is anticipated to keep interest rates at 0.1 percent, where they have been since they were reduced to new historic lows last March during the height of the pandemic.

It also has no plans to alter its enormous £895 billion quantitative easing (QE) program.

However, all eyes will be on the Bank for its newest position on the prospect of rising inflation, as the cost of living rises and the economy recovers.

Inflation has already surpassed the Bank’s target of 2%, rising to a higher-than-expected 2.1 percent in May.

Last Monday, the Resolution Foundation issued a warning that inflation could reach 4% by the end of the year.

It comes as the economy accelerates as a result of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, with growth of 2.3 percent in April.

Andy Haldane, the Bank’s outgoing chief economist, has broken ranks to warn about the “beast of inflation” as he prepares to leave at the end of the month.

He was the MPC’s lone dissenter in May, voting for a £50 billion drop in QE to help keep growing prices in check, and he’s anticipated to make the same judgment at his final meeting this week.

It’s uncertain whether he’ll be joined by other rate-setters, but Governor Andrew Bailey isn’t expected to be one of them, having dismissed increasing inflation as a passing trend.

We don’t expect the MPC to revise its rate-hike forecast or give an overt signal about when rates will rise.

Despite his assurances, the Bank is facing mounting criticism after consistently underestimating inflation in its estimates.

In May, the Bank stated that inflation would not exceed its target until August.

The Federal Reserve, which is based in the United States, has likewise taken a more assertive position. (This is a brief piece.)