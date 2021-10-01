The Bank of England has issued a cautionary statement on unspent £20 notes.

Unspent £20 bills have prompted the Bank of England to issue a warning.

The Bank of England said that after September 30, 2022, the paper £20 and £50 notes will lose their legal tender status.

It stated that anyone with these notes at home is encouraged to spend them or deposit them at their bank or Post Office.

The heartfelt gift of Sir Paul McCartney to the people of Liverpool

The Bank of England estimates that some £9 billion worth of paper £20 notes and £15 billion worth of paper £50 notes are still in circulation.

The notes are being replaced with new polymer £20 notes portraying J.M.W. Turner and polymer £50 notes featuring Alan Turing as they are returned.

The new polymer notes will be the only ones with legal tender status after September 30, 2022.

According to Sarah John, the Bank of England’s top cashier, the bank has been modifying the notes because they are more difficult to counterfeit.

“In recent years, we have switched from paper to polymer banknotes since they are more difficult to counterfeit and more durable,” she explained.

“We are in the process of withdrawing the paper versions of the polymer £20 featuring the artist J.M.W. Turner and the polymer £50 portraying the scientist Alan Turing, which are presently widely circulated.

“As a result, we’d like to remind everyone that they have one year from today to spend their paper banknotes.”

The new polymer £20 note was issued for the first time on February 20, 2020, while the polymer £50 note was issued for the first time on June 23, 2020.