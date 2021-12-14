The Bank of England has issued a caution against using paper £20 and £50 notes.

The Bank of England has announced the final date for using ‘old type’ £20 and £50 paper notes.

According to MirrorOnline, paper notes have being steadily replaced with polymer substitutes since 2015.

The initial five-pound notes were phased out first, with the final polymer note, the £50, entering circulation in June of this year.

Only £20 and £50 paper banknotes are still in circulation and may be spent, and the Bank of England has warned that this is the final Christmas they will be able to spend them.

The Bank asked in a statement: “Have you started your holiday shopping yet? Until September 30, 2022, retailers will accept your paper £20 and £50 bills.” If you have any paper £5 or £10 notes stashed somewhere, they will be useless now.

Polymer banknotes were introduced because they are said to be more difficult to counterfeit and more durable than paper counterparts.

“Polymer notes are safer than paper notes and last more than twice as long,” said former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who led their introduction.

However, ‘plastic’ banknotes are not without flaws.

Early polymer notes’ security features, such as the Queen’s face, could be rubbed off with pencil erasers, and notes could shrink to a fourth of their original size if ironed while in a pocket.

Even if the time for spending your old paper banknotes has gone, that does not imply they are worthless.

According to a November report in the Mirror, “Not all old fivers are precious,” but “certain things can drive their valuation to jump.”

Things like a strange serial number, banknotes with mistakes, or simply being extremely rare are examples of these.