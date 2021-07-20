The Baltic Triangle’s first hotel, with “eclectic” rooms with Mersey views, opens this week.

After a £7 million investment, the first hotel in Liverpool’s flourishing Baltic Triangle opens this week.

The Baltic Hotel on Jamaica Street was constructed during the Covid-19 outbreak and will reopen just days after the government released all lockdown restrictions.

The venue is “a place where punk art meets urban chic and classic hip mixes synonymously with effortless cool,” according to the venue’s proprietors, Town Hotels.

The Baltic Hotel has 58 rooms with “an eccentric, unique feel with music memorabilia on the walls and luxurious lounge areas,” according to the hotel’s website. Some spaces include Peloton bikes, while others have spectacular views of the city and the Mersey River.

Fully equipped Marshall speaker mini-bars and interactive tablet controllers round out the rooms.

After months of anticipation, the Baltic Hotel will finally open on Friday, July 23 with a big party.

Town Hotels, the proprietors of the Baltic Hotel, had been waiting for the government to relax coronavirus limitations before launching their new offering, and they believe Friday night would be an opportunity for guests to “get their disco on and wish Covid-19 farewell” until 2 a.m.

This Friday, superstar DJ Fat Tony, Nicola Bear, and Jonjo Jury will play at the hotel.

The (mainly) guestlist-only event will feature drag queens, hostesses, flower displays, canapes, cocktails, and a red carpet.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, but only if they book one of the few unique rooms available that night.

The Baltic Hotel’s managing director, Duncan Stewart, remarked, “We’re tremendously excited to officially launch The Baltic Hotel.”

“Everyone in attendance at our premiere event on Friday, July 23, will have a very unique experience watching huge DJs in settings they would never ordinarily perform in.

“Anyone visiting this summer, now that the restrictions are lifting, will be able to feel the pulse and excitement that The Baltic Hotel provides through live events and an unusual, diverse blend of high-end décor.

“We invested over £11 million on The Baltic Hotel and our recently finished Duke Street Boutique Apartments, all while working with a fantastic team.”

