The Baltic Triangle will see the construction of a 202-room, nine-story hotel.

After unanimous permission from Liverpool city council’s planning committee on Tuesday, a 202-room hotel is slated to be erected in the Baltc Triangle.

The nine-story building will be constructed on the site of the former Liver Grease Oil and Chemical Company on Norfolk Street.

On top of being a hotel, the construction will also have a restaurant, a gym, and a bar on the top floor.

The proposal was originally accepted in 2019 on the condition that the developer agree to make Section 106 payments, which are a set contribution made by the developer to be utilized on local infrastructure.

The agreement was not signed before adjustments were made to how new developments in the Baltic Triangle are considered once the Strategic Regeneration Framework was implemented in 2020, because to delays caused by the epidemic.

The original application called for an 11-story hotel, however due to guidelines in the Baltic Triangle’s SRF, the project has been scaled back to nine stories.

Brad Weismann, a spokeswoman for Crossfield Exclusive Construction, stated at yesterday’s planning meeting that the now-approved development will be “higher than anticipated” by the Baltic SRF, but would be “in-keeping with immediate surroundings.””

The development would be sandwiched between two other schemes, one for private rental flats and the other for affordable flats, both of which are currently under construction and are of similar height.

The SRF is “advice only,” according to Mr. Weismann, and if the hotel development follows it, “then a hotel scheme would not be possible.”

“The development will make a significant contribution to the local economy and will generate and enhance local employment opportunities,” he added.”

The initiative will also regenerate a derelict site and create 67 employment, generating £1.2 million per year, as well as being a “good investment” in the Baltic Triangle.

According to a council report, Riverside Cllrs Steve Munby, Sarah Doyle, and Hetty Wood first objected to the development because of its magnitude and “bland design.”

