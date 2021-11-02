The Backstory to Google’s Day of the Dead Doodle.

All Souls’ Day, also known as the Day of the Dead in Mexico, falls on November 2. Thousands of people will attend the event to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away, and the Google Doodle has added to the festivities.

Celebrations take many forms, including the creation of highly decorative skulls for decoration, clothing, or consumption.

In Mexico City, there is also a massive parade that is based on the opening scene of the James Bond film Spectre, in which the spy blends into the march before continuing his mission.

However, it is primarily a time when people gather to honor their ancestors, presenting candles, snacks, and flowers to those who have died.

With a fresh illustration to signify a crucial component of the event, today’s Google Doodle has brought this to light.

What Is The Google Doodle For Today?

The Google Doodle for today (November 2) depicts a woman scattering petals along a path outside her home. Her house is surrounded by yellow flowers and lit by candles.

The yellow flowers are most likely marigolds, which are popular Day of the Dead motifs. They’re known as the flor de muerto, and its scent is thought to draw souls to the living world.

Da de los Muertos was thought by pre-Hispanic societies such as the Aztecs and Nahua people to be the day when the dead returned to earth for a brief period of time, therefore feasting and celebrating was an appropriate greeting for those spirits.

In keeping with this custom, the doodle depicts a family member greeting the deceased with a path of marigold leaves and candles, allowing their loved ones to accompany them home.

The event has now fused these themes with those of the Catholic festival All Souls’ Day, which honors and remembers the deceased.

The doodle is one of several that were considered to commemorate the day, with marigolds in the focus of the different designs evaluated by Google.

