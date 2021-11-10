The Backlash Against Critical Race Theory is Growing: A Texas School Principal is Fired.

As debates over critical race theory (CRT) heated up, a Texas high school principal was forced to leave, with parents accusing the principal of indoctrinating kids. CRT is prohibited in some states, including Texas.

According to NBC station KXAS-TV, Colleyville Heritage High School principal James Whitfield tendered his retirement this week at a closed-door special school board meeting following months of disagreement with the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD).

“Both the district and Dr. Whitfield strongly believe they are in the right,” according to a joint statement issued following the board meeting, but the two sides “have amicably decided to address their concerns.”

Whitfield’s retirement occurred after the board voted 7-0 not to renew the principal’s contract with the district in September. Former school board member Stetson Clark called for Whitfield to be fired after accusing him of promoting CRT. Whitfield will be on paid leave until Aug. 15, 2023, according to this week’s vote.

Despite the apparent mutual agreement, kids and parents who backed Whitfield spoke up for him during the board meeting’s public comment section, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

Some of Whitfield’s fans believe the Black principal was singled out because of his outspoken views on diversity and inclusion, even though he didn’t teach CRT. Allegations of insubordination, media dishonesty, and deleting emails as a public record were among the reasons for Whitfield’s non-renewal, according to the district.

Whitfield, whose wife is white, addressed the trustees during the September meeting. “I stand before you today in the same condition as I did when I arrived in ’18-’19. I’m a supporter of all children. “I believe that every student, regardless of color, religion, sexual orientation, or whatever other category you want to put them in, should have access to a high-quality, egalitarian education,” he stated.

CRT is predicated on the belief that racism is deeply embedded in American institutions, and that these institutions exist largely to perpetuate white dominance in American society.

Despite opposition from advocacy groups that believe CRT can help address injustices in schools, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a measure into law in mid-September that further prohibits CRT teaching in classrooms.

Whitfield's case has garnered national attention at a time when political pundits credit the backlash against CRT as one of the key reasons conservative challenger Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia in recent elections.