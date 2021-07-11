The back of this three-bedroom house, which is on the market for £1.2 million, has an incredible hidden feature.

A three-bedroom property in Liverpool is for sale, but it’s significantly more expensive than the normal three-bedroom house.

Purplebricks is selling the property on Mersey Road in Aigburth for £1,250,000.

But there’s a reason for the home’s exorbitant price, and it’s concealed in the back of the property.

The mansion, which has a controlled entry, is located on a “small private park” estate.

Buyers will also get a partially built bungalow and ten acres of “untouched property” in addition to the three-bedroom house.

The area at the back of the property, which is the equivalent of eight football fields and more than 100 tennis courts, has limitless possibilities.

On the ground floor of the main residence, there are two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, and a toilet.

All three bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a terrace with views of the expansive gardens are located on the second level.

A partially completed two bedroom bungalow sits next to the three bedroom home on the gated private estate.

The bungalow has internal work to be completed, but all external walls and the roof have already been constructed.

Of course, the property’s biggest selling point is the 10-acre tract of undeveloped land.

The estate is ideal for those seeking “complete privacy” in a “calm environment,” according to the description.

The estate has unobstructed views of the Mersey River and North Wales.

On the land, there is already a nature trail that runs through a wooded region and open fields.

It’s hard to believe that this ‘beautiful’ tract of land is so close to local stores, restaurants, and bars, given that it’s only a short walk from Aigburth train station.

The promenade in Otterspool is also only a five-minute walk away.

“Set in a prime location on Mersey Road and inside the heart of Aigburth L17, sits an amazing opportunity to purchase this unique estate,” says the Purplebricks description.

“Not only does the estate include a three-bedroom detached house with a large amount of land, but it also has a partially constructed two-bedroom detached bungalow as a separate property.”

