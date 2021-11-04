The ‘Baby Shark’ has been used as a ‘torture event’ against Oklahoma inmates on multiple occasions, according to a lawsuit.

Four Oklahoma residents have filed a lawsuit alleging that they were tortured while detained using the popular children’s lullaby Baby Shark.

According to The Oklahoman, Daniel Hedrick, Joseph “Joey” Mitchell, and John Basco filed a civil action against Oklahoma County commissioners, Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the jail trust, and two former jailers in federal court in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The four men claim that the above-mentioned individuals employed “torture incidents” in their techniques.

Brandon Newell, the fourth former jail inmate, did not join the complaint since he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of release a month after the “torture” episode.

According to the Associated Press, in two different occasions in November and December 2019, at least four convicts were apprehended against a wall with their wrists chained behind them while the music played continually at a deafening intensity for hours.

According to the Associated Press, the widely-known song was blasted outside of a local event center in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2019 to dissuade the homeless from sleeping there at night.

Former detention employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50, have been charged with misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy as a consequence of the 2020 investigation.

The Oklahoma district attorney in charge of the inquiry, David Prater, told The Oklahoman in 2020 that if he could, he would file criminal charges in connection with the terrible scenario.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to locate a criminal statute that fit this particular scenario,” Prater stated. “I would have chosen to charge this behavior with a crime.” In today’s world, using music as a means of torturing detainees isn’t a novel strategy. The CIA used music as a “no-touch torture method” on detainees, according to a Senate Intelligence Committee study from 2014. According to the claim, CIA personnel would play the same song loudly over and over again.

In addition, a report on the circumstances in Guantanamo Bay surfaced in 2008. According to the claim, the CIA would use loop in to play several tunes at high volumes. This is a condensed version of the information.