The baby killer’s wife used a wooden spoon to strike her 2-year-old daughter.

A mother who let their newborn boy’s ‘demon’ father kill him used to bash their two-year-old daughter with a wooden spoon.

Mihai-Catalin Gulie’s brutal attacks on six-month-old Robert Ion were allowed to continue due to Gabriela Ion’s quiet until he murdered their kid.

Gulie brutally shook Robert, who had Down’s Syndrome, breaking his skull and causing severe brain damage.

After the lies she told doctors and the police to protect her husband came crashing down, Ion, 35, was convicted of permitting her son’s death.

Despite her refusal to report Gulie, her lawyer claimed that she should not go to jail so she could care for their kid.

However, a judge found that the mother was also complicit in the “environment of hostility” that the children were nurtured in in their Widnes home.

Ion’s lawyer, John Benson, QC, said she was “extremely afraid” of losing her “excellent relationship” with her daughter.

“The separation from her daughter, about whom no one can say there was any poor treatment,” he added, adding that she was deeply concerned.

Mrs Justice Amanda Yip of the High Court, on the other hand, responded: “Well, one aspect of the evidence that concerns me is the use of a wooden spoon.

“She was a small child at the time. Miss Ion used a wooden spoon to discipline her.” Mr. Benson explained: “She did, in fact. I don’t believe there was any suggestion of injuries, and I believe the frequency was intermittent, according to the witness. A wooden spoon was present, but it was not used.” Gulie’s abuse was exposed when he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years on Friday at Liverpool Crown Court.

The couple’s children were living “in an environment of violence,” Justice Yip said, and were routinely heard wailing against a backdrop of elevated adult voices, according to evidence from a next-door neighbor.

The judge gave the couple the following advice: “Despite the fact that your daughter was well-cared for on the whole, both of you had assaulted her on occasion.

“Miss Ion, you admitted to hitting her with a wooden spoon when she was being cheeky, as you put it.

“She was only two years old at the time, and you assumed it was for misdemeanors.”

