The baby dies of starvation while the mother celebrates for six days; the teen is sentenced to nine years in prison.

In late 2019, a British lady was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for partying for over a week while her 20-month-old daughter was left to starve to death.

Verphy Kudi, 19, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of her daughter, Asiah Kudi, according to The Guardian.

According to the BBC, the adolescent mother flew to London and Coventry to celebrate her 18th birthday in December 2019, acting like a “carefree teenager” while Asiah was left alone at her Brighton, England, flat.

Prosecutor Sally Howes told the court, “It is nearly unbearable to fathom [Asiah’s] pain in the final days of her life, suffering that she endured so that you may enjoy your birthday and the birthdays of your friends as a carefree teenager.”

According to security camera footage, Kudi left her daughter alone in the flat for five days, 21 hours, and 58 minutes.

According to Howes, Asiah was a “helpless youngster” who “totally relied on [Kudi] as her mother to provide for her needs.”

Kudi came home on December 11 that year after a nearly week-long celebration of her coming of age that included a trip to London on December 5 to meet with her lover and a concert in Elephant and Castle two days later, according to the court. It was uncertain whether Asiah’s biological father was her lover.

The adolescent dialed 999, the United Kingdom’s official emergency number, and informed medical authorities that her baby had not awakened. Kudi was discovered “incoherent, upset, and distraught” by an ambulance staff shortly after 6:20 p.m., according to the court.

Asiah was discovered not breathing by paramedics and taken to Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Asiah died of malnutrition and influenza, according to a post-mortem examination, according to the CPS. According to the agency, the inspection also revealed signs of dehydration and a severe nappy rash.

“Asiah’s mother Verphy Kudi had a responsibility to keep daughter safe from danger, but instead decided to put her personal need to party and be with her friends above everything else,” CPS South East spokeswoman Libby Clark said in a statement released on the day of Kudi’s sentencing.

"Asiah must have suffered greatly as a result of her decision in the days and weeks that followed.