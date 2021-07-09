The baby dies after the mother falls asleep while breastfeeding; the mother is sentenced to prison.

Baby to die after mother falling asleep while breastfeeding; mother convicted. A 21-year-old Indiana woman was sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her child. The mother told police she fell asleep while breastfeeding her baby in November 2020. An autopsy of the child showed no signs of trauma but indicated suffocation.

After pleading guilty to the killing of her 3-month-old infant in November of last year, a mother in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, was sentenced.

WEHT reported that Evansville resident Briance Biggs, 21, pled guilty to neglect of a dependent.

According to the outlet, the lady was sentenced to four years in prison but was given credit for time served. As part of a plea agreement, she will serve the remainder of her term on probation.

The charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death was also dropped as part of the agreement.

Biggs told police that she fed her baby on the night of Nov. 26, 2020, and fell asleep with the infant laying on her arm, WFIE reported. She said she took medication prescribed to her for postpartum depression which made her groggy. The baby had died in the bed overnight, according to police.

When police officers and personnel of the Evansville Fire Department were sent to the family’s home, they attempted to conduct life-saving measures on the youngster, but the child died despite their attempts.

An autopsy on the child did not show any signs of trauma but was indicative of suffocation.

Following the death of her kid, Biggs was arrested. The baby’s father, who was present at the incident but left town the next day, was not charged, according to court documents obtained by WEHT.

Investigators were told that Biggs had been warned multiple times about sleeping in the same bed with her kid previous to the event, according to the records.

A similar event occurred in Sarasota County, Florida, over a year ago, when a 5-month-old child died after her mother fell asleep while breastfeeding her.

The mother called 911 to her North Port residence at around 4 a.m. on March 3, 2020, after she woke up and discovered her child was not breathing. Emergency responders attempted to save the child, but she could not be revived.