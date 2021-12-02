The average cost of heating a home might quadruple, according to a charity.

According to a charity, an increase in the energy price cap in April could result in the cost of heating the average home double since last April.

National Energy Action (NEA), a fuel poverty organisation, has warned that average household dual fuel energy costs, which have already risen by more than £230 per customer since last winter, might rise by another £550 per year.

The NEA also warned that, compared to October last year, the typical household gas bill might rise by £467, implying that the cost of heating a home will have doubled since last winter.

The warning comes as gas companies have been crumbling around the UK in recent weeks, following a five-fold increase in gas prices since the beginning of the year.

Jonathan Brearley, the head of energy regulator Ofgem, has stated that the price restriction on energy bills will need to be reassessed.

Because the price cap is now set so low, energy suppliers are forced to pay more for gas than they can sell it for.

Globally, energy prices have risen as a result of a confluence of factors. Increased demand from a recovering economy has been matched by increased demand from China and a less windy summer than usual.

The energy costs of more than 14 million homes are currently capped at £1,277 per year on average by the regulator.

A public consultation on possible adjustments will expire in February, and they might go into effect in early April, when the price cap is expected to alter.

Even before any prospective adjustments, analysts at Cornwall Insight expect that energy prices for price cap consumers will skyrocket to £1,660 per year.

Six out of ten British adults think they would reduce their heating consumption by a reasonable amount or a significant deal if the cost of heating doubled, according to an NEA poll.

The gas grid is still connected to 85 percent of UK residential structures, or 23 million households, which use a boiler and central heating system.

“Every home should be a warm and safe place,” said NEA chief executive Adam Scorer, “but the cold reality is very true for nearly 4.5 million UK homes.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”