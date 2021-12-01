The Ava White detectives are looking for footage from the city center.

Police have asked taxi drivers in Liverpool to examine their dashcams for evidence that could aid in the investigation into Ava White’s death.

Just over a week after the death of 12-year-old Ava, a 14-year-old boy appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

She was stabbed in the neck around 8.30pm on November 25 while out with friends on Church Street in the city centre, and died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

In May, a boy suspected of stabbing Ava White could go on trial.

Last Monday, investigators urged the driver of a nearby van to come forward and assist them with their investigations.

Now, a new call has gone out to taxi drivers in the nearby Hanover Street taxi rank to check if they have any camera footage within a 40-minute time frame.

Officers were asking for dash cam footage from drivers parked or driving near the rank, according to a tweet from Liverpool Council’s licensing department.

The following was included in the tweet: “Merseyside Police require assistance with a murder investigation. Any driver with dash cam footage in their cab in the area of the Hanover Street Taxi rank at approximately 20:35 on November 25, 2021, should contact us via the public link on the following tweet.” A later tweet instructs vehicles to save any film taken between 8.15 and 8.55 p.m. for a 40-minute period.

Police are requesting that any driver with video contact them.

After appearing before judges earlier this week, the youngster charged with Ava’s murder appeared before the city’s highest judge this morning.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will be place on February 18 next year, according to Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary, QC, at which the youngster will be requested to enter his pleas to the accusations.

He scheduled the case for a possible trial on May 16, which prosecutor Ian Unsworth, QC, predicted would last two to three weeks.

The defense did not file a bail application, and the boy was remanded in a secure facility.

