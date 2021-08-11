The autumn covid booster jab program may be put on hold.

Even though it is scheduled to begin in September, plans for a third “booster” coronavirus vaccine distribution this autumn are in jeopardy.

Experts say they’re currently analyzing data to see if all over-50s and clinically fragile people will need a third vaccination.

They confirmed that a booster will be required for a limited number of immunocompromised people.

In England, Covid vaccinations have avoided 60,000 fatalities.

Around 30 million people are expected to receive a third Covid-19 shot alongside a flu vaccine, with the program set to begin on September 6.

However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), an expert council that advises the government, is still reviewing hospital admissions statistics and blood test samples before approving the program.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said on Tuesday that preparations for the booster campaign were progressing, but that authorities were waiting for healthcare experts’ advice.

According to reports, after getting 32 million Pfizer doses for autumn next year, ministers are already planning a 2022 booster campaign.

According to the Times, the doses cost £1 billion.

“We have acquired access to more than 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines,” the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced, “and we are sure that our supply can support potential booster programs in the future.”

“We’ve been asked to advise as to who might receive a booster if it is necessary to give boosters,” Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, who sits on the JCVI, said on BBC Breakfast when asked about a booster campaign for this year.

“It’s becoming clear that there’s a small group of people whose immune responses to the first two doses are likely to be inadequate – people who have immunosuppression of some kind, perhaps due to immunodeficiency or because they’ve been receiving treatment for cancer, bone marrow transplants, organ transplants, or other similar procedures.

“I believe we will likely recommend a third dose for some of those populations.

“A bigger booster program is still in the works; we’ve laid out potential plans so that the logistics may be put in place alongside the.”

