The author of ‘Jesus Christ, Money Master’ will spend the rest of his life in prison for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme.

After running a Ponzi scam to steal millions from elderly people, William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, an 80-year-old Texas Christian radio broadcaster and author of the book Jesus Christ, Money Master, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Gallagher was described by AARP podcast presenter Michelle Kosinski as a “scammer extraordinaire: a slick, silver-haired and silver-tongued, Scripture-spouting Texas radio show host.” He defrauded his victims out of a total of $32 million in personal savings.

Gallagher has been encouraging his listeners to invest in his retirement planning organization, the Gallagher Financial Group, since 2013. His elderly victims entrusted him personal savings ranging from $50,000 to $600,000 to invest.

He advertised himself as “The Money Doctor” in person and on the radio, promising high profits. He lacked the required state license to be an investment adviser, which his investors were unaware of, according to The Dallas Morning News.

His personal offices were in “disarray and chaos” after his arrest in March 2019, according to court filings, with “almost a decade of business records and unread mail scattered and stacked indiscriminately around the office and other suites.” He kept documentation in his car and didn’t have a system in place to track his victims’ assets.

According to court papers, he utilized money from incoming investors to pay off older investors, which is the definition of a Ponzi scheme.

According to the Dallas Morning News, he reportedly attracted new investors by presenting public events such as a volunteer musical revue called Spectacular Senior Follies and movie evenings at a Grapevine theater with complimentary refreshments. His Christian AM radio show, as well as the personal relationships he formed with investors, added to his perceived dependability.

Gallagher pleaded guilty in August to three counts of fraud, theft, and misapplication of money totaling more than $200,000. For each of the counts, he was sentenced to life in prison. For one act of forgery and two counts of abuse of the elderly, Judge Elizabeth Beach sentenced him to three 10-year prison terms. All of the sentences must be served in order.

Lori Varnell, chief of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Elder Financial Fraud squad, said, “Doc Gallagher is one of the worst offenders I have seen.”

“He robbed his clients who had put their trust in him for almost a decade. This is a condensed version of the information.