The author of a horror novel who lives in a haunted house reveals the secret to his success.

A successful novelist has stated that he would not have been as successful if he did not reside on the Wirral.

Ramsey Campbell is most known for his haunting tales of ghosts, the occult, and horror stories, which have been compared to H.P. Lovecraft’s science fiction works.

Ramsey, at 75, has a six-decade body of work and has authored more than 37 novels, many of them from his home in Wallasey, Wirral.

: To ‘help them sleep,’ a father injects heroin into his children.

The author admits that he might not have been as good a writer if it weren’t for Merseyside’s “inexhaustible” source of inspiration.

“You can go from one part of Merseyside to a whole other location in a matter of minutes,” he remarked.

“It has a wide variety of locations.” “A never-ending source of inspiration.” Ramsey, who was born in Liverpool and relocated to Wirral in the early 1980s, said he started writing short stories when he was 11 years old. While he admitted they weren’t particularly good, he described them as a “Frankenstein’s monster” of other stories he’d read.

He realized writing was all he wanted to do after finding Lovecraft’s works and seeking assistance from Lovecraft’s friend and publisher. He had his first short story published when he was only 16 years old.

“They needed a lot of work,” he continued, “but it was a very gratifying experience.”

“These were imitation stories at first, and it wasn’t until I was 19 that I created a narrative that was truly me – my writing.”

“I got the chance to go down there and investigate the derelict vaults, and they were so atmospheric they inspired the novel,” he recalled of The Cellars, published in 1965 and inspired by old tunnels beneath Rumford Place in Liverpool.

“In fact, in retrospect, the entire book reads like a historical snapshot of life in the city center at the time.”

Ramsey is a firm believer in the supernatural, claiming that his home is haunted, that he has seen coins fall from the sky, and that burglars were forced to escape and leave his belongings behind. “The summary has come to an end.”