The Austin-area School Board votes 5-2 to defy Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on masks.

As COVID-19 cases rise in the Lone Star State, an Austin-area school board chose to enforce face masks in schools, defying Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ban.

On Saturday, the Lockhart Independent School District Board voted 5-2 to compel all students, employees, and visitors to wear masks when inside schools and buses. Superintendent Christina Courson noted in a statement that exemptions can be granted based on a person’s age, handicap, or a verified medical condition.

The district reported 204 active cases as of Saturday, 181 of which were among kids. According to the statement, 781 students were quarantined.

Four courses in the district have already been closed due to at least 20% of students being infected, with more cancellations predicted, according to the statement. Due to the virus, the district is having difficulty maintaining operations. On Friday, they needed 79 substitute teachers, but they were only able to fill 28 of them.

Courson noted, “There are many more examples of instructional and operational issues owing to staff shortages.”

Throughout the late summer, the number of cases in Texas has risen to 19. On Friday, the state recorded an average of 18,294 new cases each day over the previous seven days. According to research from Johns Hopkins University, that number was 1,551 two months ago. A little more than half of the population has been fully immunized.

According to U.S. Census data, Lockhart is a city in Caldwell County, south of Austin, with a population of 14,133 people.

The district is the latest to defy the prohibition on masks being required in classrooms. Mask mandates have already been adopted in some of the state’s largest school districts.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the regulation is presently not being enforced owing to pending litigation.

“Any school district, public university, or local government official who decides to ignore GA-38—which prevents government organizations from enforcing masks—will be taken to court,” Abbott tweeted earlier this month.

As the number of cases among students and instructors rises, some doctors have spoken out against Abbott.

Abbott has “failed” Texans, according to David Portugal, a cardiologist in Sugar Land, Texas, who spoke at a Committee to Protect Health Care webinar on Friday. He claims Abbott and Republican lawmakers are prohibiting schools from putting “child-safety safeguards” in the classroom.

