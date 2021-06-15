The audio of the police swoop in which Jermaine Baker was shot and killed was played to the investigation.

The public inquest investigating his death has been given dramatic audio of a police swoop in which an unarmed father-of-two was shot dead during a failed prison break.

Secret cameras installed in an Audi A6 in which Jermaine Baker was a passenger captured film of Metropolitan Police officers screaming a series of directives at the guys in the car.

When Mr Baker, 28, was taken from Wormwood Scrubs to Wood Green Crown Court in north London on December 11, 2015, he was part of a group of four men who plotted to try to break Izzet Eren out of imprisonment.

Despite police intelligence showing that the individuals only had a replica weapon the night before, armed officers involved in the sweep were briefed that it was likely they would have live firearms.

The video caught a wall of noise as policemen screamed directions at the guys in the car on the first day of the public inquiry investigating Mr Baker’s murder on Monday.

One of the marksmen, identified only as S111, can be heard attempting and failing to smash the passenger window of the Audi four times with the barrel of his rifle near where Mr Baker was sitting.

W80, who was hiding behind S111, fatally shot the 28-year-old because he mistookly thought he saw him reach for a gun.

He assumed the group would be armed and eager to battle its way out of any confrontation with law enforcement.

“I assumed that the occupants had firearms, perhaps machine pistols,” the officer told the hearing, according to counsel Kate Blackwell QC.

“They were seasoned, and they planned to attack a prison van in order to liberate a dangerous criminal, and I expected the occupants to battle their way out rather than surrender.”

Despite police intelligence suggested the gang only possessed a replica firearm on the day of the shooting, this was the case.

A replica Uzi was discovered in the back passenger footwell of the car after the shooting.

Mme (This is a short article)