The audio from the plane crash in Santee, California, reveals the final moments before it crashed.

The air traffic controller is heard pushing the pilot to “climb immediately” in the final moments before the deadly crash of a small plane, according to newly discovered audio.

The twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed in a neighborhood in Santee, California, near San Diego, on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring two more.

At about 12.15 p.m. local time, the plane, which was flying from Yuma, Arizona to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, collided with at least two houses and a UPS delivery vehicle near Santana High School.

Sugata Das, a cardiologist at Yuma Regional Medical Center who routinely flew back and forth to Arizona from his home in San Diego, was the pilot, according to NBC 7. UPS confirmed that one of its employees was killed.

The final audio transmission between the crashed plane’s pilot and the Socal tower moments before it went down has been obtained by KUSI. KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 12, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cYRbkFeip0 According to KUSI News, the final audio transmission between Das and air traffic control was recovered.

“Two-two golf…climb immediately, maintain 4,000,” the controller says, referring to the tail number N7022G and altitude.

Das’ comments are incomprehensible, but the controller says they are becoming increasingly urgent: “Sir, it appears that you are descending. To be sure, you’re climbing and not descending. Altitude, say zero two-two golf.” He went on to say: “Low-altitude warning. Climb as soon as possible. Ascent the plane, keep it at 5,000 feet, speed up the climb, climb the plane, please.” “It appears that you are dropping again,” he said, “what is your altitude?” According to witnesses, the plane crashed at the Greencastle Street junction, its wing impacted a UPS truck near a stop sign, and the fuselage rolled toward two homes before exploding.

A video posted to social media from the area shows a number of structures and cars on fire.

“We are profoundly saddened to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das that crashed near Santee,” Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) chief medical officer Bharat Magu stated in a statement. The statement called Das a “excellent cardiologist and loyal family guy” who left a “lasting legacy.” Steve Nagata, a UPS spokesman. This is a condensed version of the information.