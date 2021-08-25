The Attorney General of South Dakota will avoid a trial by accepting a plea bargain in the case of a fatal pedestrian accident.

After striking and killing a pedestrian in his automobile last year, South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg will forego a trial in lieu of a plea deal, according to a prosecutor. According to the Associated Press, Ravnsborg was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face three misdemeanor counts, each of which could have resulted in 30 days in jail and fines of up to $500.

On Thursday, Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, a prosecutor in Ravnsborg’s case, told the Associated Press that “there will be no trial and a plea entered.” Moore refused to provide any additional information about the arrangement, citing a judge’s order barring him and other state officials from doing so.

At the time of the accident, Joseph Boever, 55, was walking along a rural route when Ravnsborg struck him. Jenny Boever, Boever’s widow, has stated that she intends to sue the attorney general for wrongful death.

A request for comment from the attorney general’s office was not immediately returned.

Ravnsborg, who was elected to his first term in 2018, initially told authorities that he thought he had hit a deer or other large animal while driving home to Pierre late on September 12 from a Republican fundraiser. He claimed he used a cellphone flashlight to explore the dark area and didn’t discover he had killed a man until the next day when he returned to the scene on U.S. 14 near Highmore.

Ravnsborg was inattentive, according to crash investigators, when he drifted into the highway shoulder where Boever was strolling in November. However, it took prosecutors months longer to charge Ravnsborg after beginning an investigation that included cellphone GPS data, video footage from along the route, and DNA evidence.

Criminal investigators confronted Ravnsborg with gory details of the crash in tapes published by Governor Kristi Noem this year, including the fact that Boever’s eyeglasses were recovered inside Ravnsborg’s vehicle. “His face was in your windshield, Jason,” they said at one point. Take a look at that.”

