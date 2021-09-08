The Attorney General of New York has issued a subpoena for records related to Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal.

As part of her office’s inquiry into whether Cuomo’s employment of government staff to aid with the book violated state laws, Attorney General Letitia James filed a subpoena for the documents of former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million book contract.

According to the Times Union, James’ office has issued a request for records from the state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), which approved the former governor’s application to collect outside revenue from his memoir about his administration’s early reaction to the pandemic.

The watchdog’s approval has been challenged because it was approved internally by staffers rather than by a complete panel vote, implying that the 14 commissioners never voted on the topic.

Though the subpoena’s purpose is unknown, Cuomo needed JCOPE’s consent to author American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, a book that paid him more than $5 million.

Cuomo’s team clearly indicated that government workers would not be employed on the project when he first requested approval for the book in July 2020, but by the time his application was completed, a number of staff members had already become engaged.

Cuomo’s administration said that personnel who worked on the book project did so willingly, making it legal, however Cuomo’s special counsel Judith Mogul’s statement to JCOPE included no mention of voluntary labor.

Since the book’s release, it has been revealed that key staffers such as SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras assisted in the editing and fact-checking of the book on at least two weekends and two personal days during his time off from his previous post as president of SUNY Empire State College.

Cuomo may have misrepresented materials to commissioners, according to several JCOPE personnel.

Gary Lavine, a Republican-appointed JCOPE Commissioner, told the New York Post that the subpoena was received “many months ago, at the beginning of the summer,” but that he couldn’t “confirm or deny what the topic of the subpoena is.”

Individual commissioners of the watchdog were not subpoenaed, according to Lavine, but JCOPE as an organization was.

“The commission got the subpoena institutionally – I was never issued a subpoena, but the subpoenas have been understood to apply to each commissioner, including me,” Lavine explained.

