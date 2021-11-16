The Attorney General of Minnesota, who led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, will run for re-election.

Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution team against former police officer Derek Chauvin, launched his candidacy for reelection on Monday.

Ellison is Minnesota’s first Black attorney general, as well as the state’s first Muslim representative in Congress. In 2018, he resigned from Congress to become Attorney General. He was a vocal supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

The announcement was made via Zoom, with a few of Ellison’s supporters in attendance, including Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a former prosecutor who commended Ellison’s handling of the Chauvin case.

