The Attorney General is being pressed to fire the Director of the Federal Prisons Service due to allegations of misbehavior.

Senator Dick Durbin called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to fire the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) immediately on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The BOP is dealing with significant misbehavior charges involving its correctional staff.

Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the statement two days after an Associated Press report revealed that over 100 bureau employees had been arrested, convicted, or sentenced for crimes since the start of the year.

According to the AP investigation, the agency allegedly turned a blind eye to misbehavior allegations and did not suspend officers who had been arrested for their own offenses. But legal and disciplinary issues aren’t the only issues plaguing Director Michael Carvajal’s BOP.

The COVID-19 virus has spread rapidly within a prison system that has had scores of inmate escapes in the last two years, as well as a staffing shortfall that has hampered the agency’s ability to respond to emergencies.

“Director Carvajal was handpicked by former Attorney General Bill Barr and has presided over a series of mounting crises, including failing to protect BOP staff and inmates from the COVID-19 pandemic, failing to address chronic understaffing, failing to implement the landmark First Step Act, and more,” Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin said in a statement. “It’s past time for Attorney General Garland to replace Director Carvajal with a reform-minded Director who isn’t a product of the bureaucracy at the Bureau of Prisons.” Nearly ten months into President Joe Biden’s tenure, Carvajal is one of the final Trump administration officials remaining in place. According to the Associated Press, senior Biden administration officials were considering removing Carvajal in June, despite Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s recent statement that she still has faith in him despite the challenges.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Federal prison workers have been engaged in two-thirds of the criminal charges involving Justice Department personnel in recent years, despite accounting for less than one-third of the department’s workforce. BOP workers or contractors were involved in 28 of the 41 arrests made this year. The FBI only had five. There were two each for the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

